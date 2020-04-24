Forecast Discussion 4/24/20 PM: Stray shower Saturday, more rain into Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 24TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 24TH: 36°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:59 PM

Low level moisture sticking with us through Friday night. An isolated shower to sprinkles possible through the evening and overnight. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover and patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

As low level clouds moves out early Saturday, increasing mid and high level clouds move in ahead of our next weather-maker. Late day stray shower possible, but most staying dry through late afternoon. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees, seasonable for this time of the year. Chance for showers overnight and lows near 40 degrees.

Periods of rain continue through Sunday steady and heavy at times. Average rainfall between Saturday night and Sunday evening near 1″ for the Twin Tiers, isolated higher amounts possible. Highs Sunday into the mid to upper 40s. Some of our colder locations may see some wet snow mix with rain overnight Sunday as temperatures drop into the 30s. Models still not in agreement on how much snow accumulation we will see as temperatures are dependent on elevation. Current thinking is a trace-3″, highest amounts into higher elevations. Showers linger into early next week as wrap-around moisture continue through the first half of Monday. Highs Monday into the 40s. Drying out for Tuesday. Highs Tuesday into the 50s. Chance for showers returns Wednesday.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 34

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

