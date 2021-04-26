Forecast Discussion 4/26/21 PM: Warmer Tuesday, active weather midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 26th: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 26th: 37°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:01 PM

High pressure allowing for plenty of sunshine Monday. Mostly clear for the evening, then building cloud cover late. Stray light shower possible late with the potential for patchy freezing drizzle. Best chances for any precipitation is in the Finger Lakes and farther north. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and lows in the low to mid 30s.

Clouds continue for Tuesday with limited sunshine. Stray shower still possible during the day and overnight, best chances into the Finger Lakes and farther north. Otherwise, a warmer afternoon. Highs Tuesday nearing 70 degrees, then overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Frontal system impacts the region Wednesday. Showers likely with a chance for late day thunderstorms. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and windy. Highs approaching 80 degrees, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. Active weather continues through the end of the workweek. Showers likely Thursday with thunderstorms again possible. Windy and highs near 70 degrees. Showers again likely Friday. Windy and cooler with highs near 60 degrees. Showers may linger for the start of the weekend. Otherwise, a cooler than average day with highs near 50 degrees. Temperatures near 60 degrees on Sunday. Stray showers possible into early next week.

TUESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

