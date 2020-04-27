Forecast Discussion 4/27/20 PM: Mainly dry Tuesday, more rain midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 27TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 27TH: 37°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:08 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:03 PM

Low pressure bringing Monday’s rainfall continues to move east through late day. In the wake of this system, we see decreasing clouds as we dry out into the overnight. Patchy fog late and lows near 30 degrees.

Waking up to dry conditions Tuesday with early sunshine, just mid and high level clouds overhead. A weak disturbance into the afternoon may bring an isolated shower to the Twin Tiers. Any rainfall fighting dry air in place, though. Otherwise, increasing clouds through late day. Winds out of the south 0-10 mph and seasonable, highs near 60 degrees. Mostly cloudy overnight and lows near 40 degrees.

Active weather with us through the end of the workweek. Chance for showers returns into Wednesday morning with a front moving into the region, but rainfall staying light. Concern turns to the winds with gusts over 30 mph possible. Winds out of the south and highs reaching near 60 degrees. Chance for rain increases Wednesday night and lows near 50 degrees. Rain likely through Thursday, steady and heavy at times. Rainfall for the day of 1-2″ possible, which may cause some isolated flooding. Still windy, with gusts out of the south over 30 mph possible. Highs Thursday near 60 degrees. Low pressure slow to exit Friday leaving lingering rainfall to end the workweek. Highs Friday near 60 degrees. Slight chance for showers Saturday and chance for showers Sunday. Highs for the weekend near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 61

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 59 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

