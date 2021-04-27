Forecast Discussion 4/27/21 PM: Active weather midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 27th: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 27th: 37°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:02 PM

Warm front lifting north Tuesday night, which will keep overnight temperatures mild for this time of the year. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Intervals of clouds for the overnight and a slight chance for showers into the Finger Lakes.

Building clouds Wednesday morning as moisture continues to flow into the region. Chance for showers increases into the afternoon. Instability present meaning thunderstorm potential for late day. Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorm development. While a brief downpour is possible, biggest concern is the potential for strong gusty winds. Best timing for thunderstorms will be late afternoon to evening hours. Mild for the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. Southwest wind with gusts of 20 mph or more at times. Occasional showers continue for the overnight with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Lows near 60 degrees.

Active weather continues through the end of the workweek. Cold front moves through on Thursday. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms again possible. Windy and highs into the mid to upper 60s. Chance for showers overnight. Lows near 50 degrees. Showers again likely Friday as a second cold front moves through the region. Windy and cooler with highs into the 50s. Showers may linger for the start of the weekend. Otherwise, decreasing clouds Saturday. Breezy and highs into the 50s. Warmer Sunday with highs near 70 degrees. Stray showers possible into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE ISO. T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 44

