Forecast Discussion 4/28/20 PM: Rain returns along with gusty winds

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 28TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 28TH: 38°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:04 PM

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with us Tuesday evening through the overnight. A weak warm front moving into the area increases our chances for light rain showers late. Lows Tuesday night near 40 degrees.

Active weather returning midweek. Chance for light showers returns into Wednesday morning with a front moving into the region. Concern being the winds with gusts over 30 mph possible. Winds out of the southeast and highs reaching near 60 degrees. Chance for rain increases Wednesday night and lows near 50 degrees.

Rain likely through Thursday, steady and heavy at times. Limited instability present, so a few thunderstorms will also be possible. Rainfall for the day of 1-2″ possible, which may cause some isolated flooding. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage, including small streams and creeks. The heaviest rain will fall Thursday evening into the overnight. Still windy, with gusts out of the south over 20 mph possible. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 60s. Lows Thursday night near 50 degrees. Low pressure slow to exit Friday leaving more showers to end the workweek. Weakening winds, now out of the northwest for the day. Highs Friday near 60 degrees. We could see some lingering rainfall into the early parts of our weekend before we dry out late day. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. Another disturbance moving into the region brings another chance for rain late day Sunday into early next week. Highs Sunday into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

LOW: 52

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LINGERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

