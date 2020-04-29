Forecast Discussion 4/29/20 PM: Flood Watch/Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 29TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 29TH: 38°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:05 PM

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT FOR THE SOUTHERN TIER…

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE NORTHERN TIER…

Strong storm system pushes into the region Wednesday night. Chance for rain increases late and lows near 50 degrees. Winds out of the southeast 10-20 mph with gusts over 25 mph at times.

Rain likely through Thursday and heavy at times through the afternoon and evening hours. Cold front moving through during the afternoon and evening, during which time thunderstorms will also be possible. Biggest threats tomorrow being heavy rain, though. Rainfall for the day of 1-2″ possible, but isolated higher amounts near 3″ possible into the Northern Tier. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage, including small streams and creeks. Still windy, with gusts out of the southeast over 25 mph possible. Southerly winds keeping moisture in place, also helping temperatures despite no sunshine. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 60s. Lows Thursday night near 50 degrees.

Low pressure slow to exit Friday leaving more showers to end the workweek. Weakening winds, now out of the northwest for the day. Highs Friday near 60 degrees. We could see some lingering rainfall into the early parts of our weekend before we dry out late day. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. Another disturbance moving into the region brings another chance for rain late day Sunday into early next week. Highs Sunday into the 60s.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY. CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

LOW: 50

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LINGERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & BREEZY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter