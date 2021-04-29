Forecast Discussion 4/29/21 PM: Wind Advisory in effect Friday for a portion of the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 29th: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 29th: 38°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:04 PM

*Wind Advisory in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers Friday*

Steady rain through late Thursday afternoon and early evening with isolated rumbles of thunder. Scattered to spotty showers into the overnight. Clouds continue along with fog. Lows near 50 degrees.

Spotty to scattered showers with us Friday as a cold front pushes through the region by late day. Concern turns to the winds as gusts may exceed 35 mph through the afternoon, especially in higher elevations. Winds out of the northwest in favor of colder than average temperatures. Highs near 50 degrees, then overnight lows into the low to mid 30s. Higher elevations may see a wet snow mix into lingering showers, but not expected to amount to much.

Dry start to the weekend with early sunshine Saturday. We’ll see increasing clouds into the afternoon ahead of a weak wave moving into the region. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Chance for showers returns by late day and continues through the overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Boundary over the area Sunday being the focal point for moisture. Chance for showers continues. Highs into the 60s. Active weather continues through early next week with a chance for showers Monday through Wednesday. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Highs into the 60s for midweek.

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: DRY START. INCREASING CLOUDS THROUGH LATE DAY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS RETURNING

HIGH: 58 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 36

