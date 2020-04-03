Forecast Discussion 4/3/30 PM: Light shower possible for the weekend and slightly warmer

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 3RD: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 3RD: 29°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:36 PM

Our region between two weather systems for the end of the workweek. A slow moving low pressure system off the coast and an area of high pressure to our west. This sets us up for breezy winds through Friday evening. Leftover moisture from the area of low pressure continues through Friday night. Light shower to patchy drizzle Friday evening and overnight. Otherwise, cloudy with fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds continue into the weekend and a few sprinkles may still be felt Saturday. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 50s. Lighter winds Saturday, out of the north 0-10 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night and lows near 40 degrees. A weak front moves through Sunday, but is moisture deprived. Still, chance for light showers returns into the day, but not everybody will see rainfall this weekend. Mostly cloudy Sunday with late day partial clearing. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Mid and high-level clouds with us for Monday and staying dry. Highs Monday near 60 degrees. Most staying dry Tuesday with intervals of clouds and sun. Highs Tuesday again near 60 degrees. Weather turning active again starting midweek with a chance for showers returning.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. AM PATCHY FOG. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE SHOWER

LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 28

