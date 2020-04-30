Forecast Discussion 4/30/20 PM: Flood/Flash Flood Watch in effect into Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 30TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 30TH: 38°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:04 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:06 PM

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT FOR THE SOUTHERN TIER…

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE NORTHERN TIER…

Strong area of low pressure impacting the region through the end of the workweek. Rainfall for the day of 1-2″, but isolated higher amounts near 3″ also possible. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage, including small streams and creeks. Ponding of water on roadways is likely. Steady rainfall continues Thursday evening, tapering to showers late Thursday night into early Friday. Lows Thursday night near 50 degrees with patchy fog.

Low pressure slow to exit Friday leaving more showers to end the workweek. Still breezy, winds now out of the northwest for the day. Highs Friday near 60 degrees. Area of high pressure builds into the region Friday night leading to decreasing clouds. Lows Friday night near 40 degrees.

Dry start to the weekend with increasing cloud cover. Breezy though as our next weather-maker approaches. Highs Saturday into the 60s. Another disturbance moving into the region brings another chance for showers late day Saturday into Sunday, but rainfall stays light. Highs Sunday near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LINGERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 41

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

