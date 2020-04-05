Forecast Discussion 4/5/20 AM: Light shower today, more sunshine tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 5TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 5TH: 30°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:39 PM

Off to a mainly cloudy start Sunday as a weak front moves though the region. The front comes along with limited moisture, so chance for light showers during the morning. Redevelopment possible in the late afternoon, but not everyone seeing rainfall Sunday. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover for the afternoon and highs near 60 degrees. Winds turning to out of the northwest 0-10 mph following the front. Front moves through and drier air works into the region for the evening and overnight. Decreasing clouds Sunday night and lows in the low to mid 30s.

High pressure building into the region for the start of the workweek. Sunshine returning for Monday and staying dry through the afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees, slightly above average for this time of the year. Winds out of the northwest 0-10 mph for the afternoon. Increasing clouds Monday night ahead of our next weather-maker. Lows Monday night in the mid to upper 30s.

Weather turning more active starting Tuesday as multiple disturbances move through the region. Chance for showers Tuesday, then showers likely Wednesday. Highs Tuesday near 60 degrees, then into the 60s for highs Wednesday. Another system moving through Thursday keeping a chance for showers in the forecast. Otherwise, temperatures dropping, but becoming seasonable. Highs Thursday into the 50s. Lingering showers may mix with some snow overnight with lows closer to freezing. Chance for showers continues Friday and into the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

