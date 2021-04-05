Forecast Discussion 4/5/21 PM: Temperatures trending above average

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 5th: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 5th: 30°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:38 PM

** Increased fire risk for portions of the Twin Tiers Monday & Tuesday **

Weak disturbance moving in from the west brings increasing cloud cover Monday evening and overnight. Stray shower is possible, but best chances staying west of Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties. Rain fighting dry air at the surface, so any showers staying light. Otherwise, partly to mostly clear for the overnight. Winds subside and lows in the low to mid 30s.

Similar weather setup for Tuesday. Sunshine with us through the morning and afternoon, then a slight increase in cloud cover by the evening. Highs into the mid to upper 60s. Winds for the afternoon out of the north 0-10 mph. Weak disturbance moving into the region brings a chance for a stray shower by the evening and for the overnight. Little if any rainfall at all. Lows near 40 degrees. Stray showers possible into Wednesday morning, then decreasing clouds. Highs into the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Most of Thursday staying dry, but with increasing cloud cover. Breezy and mild with highs near 70 degrees. Chance for showers returns for the overnight. Chance for on-and-off showers continues Friday and for the weekend. Otherwise, mainly cloudy. Highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. PM STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: BREEZY. INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: WINDY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: BREEZY. CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

