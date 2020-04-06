Forecast Discussion 4/6/20 PM: Dry start Tuesday, chance for showers returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 6TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 6TH: 30°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:40 PM

Increasing clouds into Monday night as mid and high-level moisture returns to the region. Still, dry air at the surface, but drops to flakes possible overnight. Most staying dry, though. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Periods of sun and clouds returning for Tuesday. This is as a weak disturbance passes to our south, bringing a chance for late day rain showers. Highs Tuesday near 60 degrees. Showers become likely Tuesday night as an area of low pressure is quick to move in. Quick downpours possible, but overall rainfall staying light. Average rainfall amounts of 0.10-0.25 for the Twin Tiers. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 40s.

Lingering showers for Wednesday, but rainfall staying light. Cloudy start to the day, then seeing late day breaks in cloud cover as a weak area of high pressure builds in. Highs Wednesday near 60 degrees. Another area of low pressure impacting the region for the end of the workweek. Showers again likely into Thursday, coming along with strong gusty winds. Winds out of the northwest with gusts over 30 mph possible. Temperatures will be tricky, based on timing of a cold front. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees, dropping close to freezing for overnight lows. Lingering showers overnight may mix with some light snow. Showers linger Friday along with gusty winds. Highs Friday into the 40s.

TUESDAY: PERIODS OF SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 63

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AM FLAKES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

