Forecast Discussion 4/6/21 PM: Staying mild for the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 6th: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 6th: 30°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:39 PM

** Elevated risk of fire spread for portions of the Twin Tiers Tuesday afternoon & evening **

Weak disturbance moving in from the northwest brings increasing cloud cover Tuesday evening. Stray showers possible overnight, but best chances staying west of Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties. Rain fighting dry air at the surface, so any showers staying light. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight. Winds subside and lows near 40 degrees.

Lingering light showers possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy start, then decreasing clouds. Staying mild for this time of the year with highs nearing 70 degrees. Dry overnight under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday likely to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Mix of sun and clouds Thursday and breezy. Increasing clouds overnight with a slight chance for showers late. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Low pressure over the Great Lakes with multiple waves moving through will bring stray showers Friday and Saturday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and highs into the 60s. At this early vantage point, best chances for rainfall looks to be on Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: LIGHT SHOWERS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: BREEZY. MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: BREEZY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: BREEZY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: BREEZY. CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

