Forecast Discussion 4/7/20 PM: Showers return with thunderstorms possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 7TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 7TH: 31°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:41 PM

A warm front moving into the region Tuesday evening, bringing showers along with it. Showers continue overnight with a rumble of thunder possible, mainly after midnight. Overall rainfall generally under 0.25″, but isolated higher amounts possible in any thunderstorm that may develop. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 40s.

Lingering showers for Wednesday, but additional rainfall stays light. Cloudy start to the day, then seeing late day breaks in cloud cover as a weak area of high pressure builds in. Highs Wednesday near 60 degrees with a breezy northwest wind 5-15 mph. Mainly dry Wednesday night and lows near 40 degrees.

Another area of low pressure impacting the region for the end of the workweek. Showers becoming likely into Thursday and thunderstorms also possible as a cold front moves through. Not expecting any hydro issues with rainfall for the day generally under 0.50″. Cold front moves through early with wind gusts over 30 mph through the morning and afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest, which will help temperatures drop through late day. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees, dropping near 30 degrees for overnight lows. Lingering showers overnight may mix with some light snow. Wrap-around moisture Friday keeping lingering showers in the forecast. Highs Friday into the 40s with wind gusts still over 30 mph possible.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & BREEZY

HIGH: 59

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKE, CHANCE T-STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AM FLAKES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE RAIN

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 60 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter