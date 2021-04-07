Forecast Discussion 4/7/21 PM: Mild & dry Thursday, chance for showers Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 7th: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 7th: 31°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:40 PM

High pressure keeping our weather quiet through Wednesday night. Mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Light winds along with limited to no cloud cover setting the stage for temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Lows near 40 degrees.

Thursday likely to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures into the upper 60s and mid 70s. Another day of sunshine and breezy conditions. Winds out of the south 5-15 mph. Increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Frontal boundary moving over the area will be the focal point for a few light showers Friday. Overall rainfall staying light. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and breezy. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Mainly dry Saturday, but with limited sunshine. Breezy and highs near 70 degrees. Chance for showers increases overnight into Sunday, then chance for on-an-off showers continues for the day. Highs into the 60s. Chance for showers lingers early next week.

THURSDAY: BREEZY. MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: BREEZY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS. LIMITED TO NO SUNSHINE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: BREEZY. LIMITED TO NO SUNSHINE. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

MONDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 32

