Forecast Discussion 4/8/20 PM: Showers return along with gusty winds

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 8TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 8TH: 31°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:42 PM

Partial clearing late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening as a weak area of high pressure builds into the region. Clouds roll back in late, though, ahead of our next weather-maker. Lows near 40 degrees.

Area of low pressure impacting the region for the end of the workweek. Showers becoming likely into Thursday morning with a few rumbles of thunder also possible. While a downpour is possible, we are not expecting any hydro issues as rainfall for the day will be around 0.25″ or less. Localized higher amounts possible in any thunderstorm that may develop. Cold front moves through early in the day with strong gusty winds. Winds out of the northwest 15-25 mph with gusts over 35 mph possible. Northwest winds will help temperatures drop through late day. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees, dropping near 30 degrees for overnight lows. Lingering showers through the afternoon and evening, with rain mixing with snow as temperatures drop. Another wave passes overnight with another round of snow showers. While a quick burst of snow is possible, snow will struggle to accumulate as ground temperatures are above freezing.

Wrap-around moisture Friday keeping lingering showers in the forecast, both as snow and rain. Otherwise, still dealing with strong gusty winds. Winds out of the northwest with gusts over 35 mph possible. Highs Friday into the low to mid 40s. Lows Friday night in the mid to upper 20s. Drying out into the start of the weekend. Mostly to partly cloudy Saturday. Breezy with highs near 50 degrees. Increasing clouds again Sunday ahead of our next weather-maker. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Rain returning Sunday night into early next week.

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. AM RAIN & T-STORMS POSSIBLE, LINGERING SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 53

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AM FLAKES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE RAIN

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 64 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 26

