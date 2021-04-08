Forecast Discussion 4/8/21 PM: Light showers possible Friday, mild weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 8th: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 8th: 31°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:41 PM

Mainly clear Thursday evening, then building cloud cover overnight. South wind 0-10 mph. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Frontal boundary moving over the area Friday will be the focal point for a few light showers. Overall rainfall staying light. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and breezy. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Winds out of the south 10-20 mph. Slight chance for a shower during the evening and overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Mainly dry for the day Saturday, but with filtered sunshine. Breezy and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Chance for showers increases Saturday night into Sunday as low pressure moves into the region. Potential to see a soaking rain overnight into early Sunday. Lows in the low to mid 50s. First round of showers moves through early Sunday, then another round moving through in the afternoon. Any breaks in cloud cover before the second round of showers will help fuel thunderstorm development in the afternoon. Breezy and highs near 70 degrees. Unsettled weather continues through early next week as multiple disturbances move through the region. Highs early next week in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: BREEZY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS. LIMITED TO NO SUNSHINE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: BREEZY. LIMITED TO NO SUNSHINE. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

MONDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

