Forecast Discussion 4/9/20 PM: Showers linger Friday & windy, mainly dry weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 9TH: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 9TH: 31°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:43 PM

Area of low pressure impacting the region for the end of the workweek. Scattered to isolated showers continue Thursday evening and overnight. Rain mixing with and turning to snow early as winds continue to draw in colder air. While a quick trace of snow is possible, snow will struggle to accumulate as ground temperatures are above freezing.

Wrap-around moisture Friday keeping lingering showers in the forecast, both as snow and rain. Again, little to no snow accumulation for the day. Otherwise, still dealing with strong gusty winds. Winds out of the northwest with gusts over 35 mph possible. Highs Friday into the low to mid 40s. Lingering showers to flurries Friday night and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

While a lingering shower to flurry is possible early Saturday, mainly in the Finger Lakes and farther north, most of the day will be dry. Intervals of clouds and sun for the day and breezy. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Increasing clouds again Sunday ahead of our next weather-maker. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Rain returning Sunday night into early next week, with the potential to be moderate to heavy on Monday. Highs Monday into the 60s. Chance for showers continues Tuesday through Thursday with highs near 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 43

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 26

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AM FLAKES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE RAIN

HIGH: 62 LOW: 49

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter