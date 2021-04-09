Forecast Discussion 4/9/21 PM: Mild weekend ahead



AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 9th: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 9th: 31°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:42 PM

Stray shower to a few sprinkles may be felt Friday evening and overnight. Otherwise, mainly cloudy conditions continues. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Low clouds stick with us into Saturday morning and sprinkles may still be felt early. Low clouds moving out by the afternoon, but mid and high clouds move in ahead of our next weather-maker. Staying dry and breezy through the afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 70s. Building cloud cover and staying dry through midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Low pressure moves into the Great Lakes region late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Expecting an overall soaking rain with this system. First round of showers moving through by early morning hours Sunday with an isolated thunderstorm also possible. Second round of showers moves through by midday with the potential for thunderstorms. Thunderstorm potential will be dependent on if we see any sunshine before the second round moves through. Breezy and highs near 70 degrees. Lingering showers into the overnight and lows in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Unsettled weather continues through early next week as multiple disturbances move through the region. Highs Monday into the low to mid 60s. Highs through midweek in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SATURDAY: BREEZY. AFTERNOON FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE LATE NIGHT SHOWERS/ISO. STORM

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

MONDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter

