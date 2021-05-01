Forecast Discussion 5/1/21 AM: Derby Day and first day of May off to a sunny start

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 1st: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 1st: 39°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:04 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:06 PM

Winds are dying down across the area early Saturday after we saw a very active Friday. Saturday morning things are beginning to calm down. Dry start to the weekend with early sunshine today. We’ll see increasing clouds into the afternoon ahead of a weak wave moving into the region. Highs near 60 degrees. Turning mostly cloudy by the evening as a chance for showers returns. Overall rainfall staying light. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Boundary over the area Sunday being the focal point for moisture. Chance for showers continues. Again, overall rainfall staying light. Breezy and highs into the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows near 50 degrees. Active weather continues through early next week with a chance for showers Monday through Wednesday. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Highs near 60 degrees for midweek.

SATURDAY: DRY START. INCREASING CLOUDS THROUGH LATE DAY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS RETURNING

HIGH: 61 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter