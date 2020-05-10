Forecast Discussion 5/10/2020 AM: Pleasant start to Mother’s Day before overnight rain chances

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 10TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 10TH: 41°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:17 PM

After what was a wild Saturday, we have a much calmer Sunday in store for us here in the Twin Tiers. Yesterday’s high of 41 degrees for Elmira clocks in roughly 27 degrees below average for this time of year. Clouds cleared out right before sunrise, allowing for temperatures to drop below freezing for most spots. The sun has already boosted temperatures into the 40s. Sunshine is short lived today as we have a low pressure system approaching from the west. Clouds will increase in coverage throughout the day ending the daylight hours under a completely covered sky. The threat for rain increases throughout the overnight hours on Sunday. Rain is likely towards sunrise and temperatures bottom out around 40. Winds increase throughout the day with gusts over 25 mph.

We begin the work week still well below average. The low pressure system impacting us Sunday night into Monday will reinforce the cooler than average air and give us high temperatures in the upper 40s. As this storm system pulls away on Tuesday, the pressure gradient tightens and winds pick up once again- – gusting over 25 mph. Tuesday is mainly dry and partly sunny but once again temperatures only in the upper 40s.

High pressure builds in the Twin Tiers Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will moderate into the upper 50s and the sun will be ample. This will be the sunniest day of the week as we have yet another storm system approaching us on Thursday. A southerly flow on Thursday will allow for temperatures to finally climb back into the 60s, even under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. This frontal boundary stalls over our region on Friday giving us the threat for rain all day. Temperatures on Friday rebound into the 70s. Saturday we keep the threat for a rain shower as the low pressure moves away and temperatures once again in the 70s. Outlook beyond this looks like temperatures will continue to be at or above average going into mid May! A welcomed change after what was a rough start to our spring.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY. CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 58

SUNDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 38

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

