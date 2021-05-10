Forecast Discussion 5/10/21 PM: Frost Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 10th: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 10th: 41°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:16 PM

*Frost Advisory in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers from midnight Monday night to 8 AM Tuesday*

Low clouds Monday evening giving way to mid and high-level clouds for the overnight. Winds subside and temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s. Areas of frost developing late overnight into the predawn hours Tuesday.

Building cloud cover Tuesday ahead of a frontal boundary moving into the region. Chance for late day showers. Overall rainfall staying light. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy northwest winds. Highs into the low to mid 50s. Stray shower possible for the overnight. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy. Overnight lows into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

High pressure builds into the region for midweek. Decreasing clouds Wednesday and staying dry. Breezy and highs near 60 degrees. Mainly clear night, and if winds subside, potential for frost to develop late. Lows into the 30s. Perfect mid-May weather Thursday. Plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms returns Friday and for the weekend. Highs into the 60s.

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

