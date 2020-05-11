Forecast Discussion 5/11/20 PM: Freeze Warning in effect until Tuesday morning, warmer later this week

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 11TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 11TH: 41°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:50 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:18 PM

A cold front moving through the region late day Monday. Lingering isolated showers into the overnight, but staying light. Rain mixes with snow late, but not seeing any accumulation. Decreasing clouds and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Another night to bring the plants inside or at least cover them up.

Sunshine returns for early Tuesday, then increasing clouds for the afternoon as a weak disturbance moves into the region. Isolated showers possible in the afternoon and evening, but staying light. Otherwise, cool and breezy. Northwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts over 25 mph at times. Highs Tuesday near 50 degrees. Decreasing clouds Tuesday night and temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s. Another night with freeze/frost conditions.

High pressure in place on Wednesday giving us plenty of sunshine along with dry weather. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 50s, still below average for this time of the year. Lows Wednesday night close to freezing. Starting a warming trend for the end of the workweek into the weekend, coming along with unsettled weather. Highs Thursday near 60 degrees. Chance for showers and rumbles of thunder. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Friday. Highs Friday near 70 degrees. Stray showers possible Saturday with highs near 70 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday with highs into the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 51

TUESDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 62 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

