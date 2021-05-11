Forecast Discussion 5/11/21 PM: Drying out for midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 11th: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 11th: 41°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:17 PM

Frontal boundary moving through the region Tuesday bringing breezy winds along with spotty showers into the evening. Drying out closer to sunset, but another weak wave overnight brings the chance for stray showers. Best chances for late night showers into the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. Any rainfall staying light. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy and staying breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

High pressure builds into the region for midweek. Lingering clouds Wednesday morning give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky for the afternoon. Breezy and highs near 60 degrees. Mainly clear and dry for the overnight. Winds subside, and combined with no cloud cover, this setting the stage for areas of frost overnight. Lows into the low to mid 30s.

Perfect mid-May weather Thursday. Plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs into the low to mid 60s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Lows near 40 degrees. Chance for late day showers and isolated thunderstorms returns Friday and for the weekend. Overall rainfall staying light. Highs into the 60s Friday, then nearing 70 degrees for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY. LATE NIGHT AREAS OF FROST

HIGH: 61 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

