Forecast Discussion 5/12/20 PM: Freeze Warning in effect late tonight, warmer end to week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 12TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 12TH: 42°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:49 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:19 PM

Freeze Warning in effect from late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.

A weak disturbance moving through the region bringing some light showers to the Twin Tiers through late day Tuesday. As temperatures drop, some light snow may mix with any lingering showers. We won’t see any accumulation, though. Main concern turns to the temperatures as we are in growing season. Decreasing clouds late overnight and light winds set the stage for temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s for overnight lows. Conditions favorable for a freeze/widespread frost.

High pressure in place on Wednesday giving us plenty of sunshine along with dry weather. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 50s, still below average for this time of the year. Lows Wednesday night close to freezing, patchy frost possible. Increasing mid and high level clouds through late overnight as our next weather-maker approaches the region.

Frontal system moving into the region for the end of the workweek. Dry start Thursday with increasing clouds. Chance for showers returns by afternoon/evening as a warm front lifts into the region. Highs Thursday near 60 degrees. Chance for showers and rumbles of thunder into the overnight. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs Friday near 70 degrees. Models trending towards a dry start to the weekend, but chance for showers again by Saturday night. Highs Saturday near 70 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday with highs near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 57

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. PATCHY FROST

LOW: 30

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 62 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

