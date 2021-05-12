Forecast Discussion 5/12/21 PM: Frost Advisory in effect late tonight into Thursday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 11th: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 11th: 42°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:50 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:18 PM

*Frost Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers starting late Wednesday night until 8 am Thursday*

Decreasing clouds Wednesday evening, turning mostly clear for the overnight. As winds subside, temperatures drop quickly after sunset. Lows in the low to mid 30s with areas of frost developing late. It’s another night to bring in outdoor plants or cover outside vegetation. Frost Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers until 8 am Thursday.

Wednesday’s weather on repeat Thursday. A mostly to partly sunny sky. Isolated sprinkles possible for late afternoon and early evening, but most staying dry. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Turning mostly clear for the overnight. Potential for patchy frost with lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Turning partly to mostly cloudy Friday. A little more moisture moving into the area Friday and for the weekend. With afternoon heating there is potential for late day pop up showers Friday and for the weekend. Overall rainfall staying light, though. Highs Friday and for the weekend nearing 70 degrees. Overnight lows in the 40s. Chance for showers continues early next week.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP UP SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

