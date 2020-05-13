Forecast Discussion 5/13/20 PM: Freeze Warning in effect late tonight through early Thursday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 13TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 13TH: 42°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:20 PM

Freeze Warning in effect from late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

High pressure in place on Wednesday giving us plenty of sunshine through the day and mainly clear skies through the overnight. Staying dry through the overnight and cold. Lows Wednesday night near 30 degrees with widespread frost likely.

Frontal system moving into the region for the end of the workweek. Dry start Thursday with increasing clouds. Chance for showers returns by afternoon, continuing into the evening. Rainfall before sunset staying light, most under 0.10″. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 60s. Showers becoming likely for the late evening and overnight with some embedded rumbles of thunder. This is as a warm front lifts into the region, bringing moisture and mild temperatures. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 50s.

Showers likely Friday with thunderstorms also possible as a cold front moves through the region. Best timing for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours with the possibility of an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Greatest risk will be gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Total rainfall from Thursday night through Friday of 0.50-0.75″, but isolated higher amounts possible in any strong to severe thunderstorm that may develop. Highs Friday into the low to mid 70s. Lingering showers into the overnight and lows in the low to mid 50s. Lingering showers come to an end early Saturday, then most staying dry through the rest of the day. Highs Saturday near 70 degrees. Models now trending toward a dry start to Sunday, then chance for showers and thunderstorms by late day. Highs approaching 70 degrees. Watching for the potential for heavy rainfall into early next week.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY CHANCE T-STORM

LOW: 53

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORM, WINDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH:67 LOW: 51

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

