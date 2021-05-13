Forecast Discussion 5/13/21 PM: Seasonable temperatures into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 13th: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 13th: 42°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:49 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:19 PM

High pressure in control of the region as we end the workweek. Decreasing clouds Thursday evening with the loss of daytime heating. Mainly clear with calm winds overnight, setting the stage for temperatures to drop into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible late.

Thursday’s weather on repeat for Friday. A slight increase in moisture combined with afternoon heating bringing the potential for an isolated shower. Little if any rainfall at all, though. Turning mostly clear for the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Chance for a pop-up shower along with an isolated weak thunderstorm both Saturday and Sunday. Best timing during peak heating hours. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoons. Highs both days near 70 degrees. Dry both nights with lows into the 40s. Pop-up shower still possible early next week. Otherwise, mainly dry as high pressure builds into the region for midweek. Seasonable temperatures continue through midweek.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP UP SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 70 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP UP SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP-UP SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter