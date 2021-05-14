Forecast Discussion 5/14/21 PM: Seasonable weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 14th: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 14th: 42°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:20 PM

High pressure in control of the region as we end the workweek. Decreasing clouds Friday evening with the loss of daytime heating. Mostly clear with calm winds overnight. Lows near 40 degrees. Valley locations may see patchy frost develop late.

High pressure the main driving factor this weekend, but weak disturbances moving through brings the chance for some light rainfall. Turning partly to mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon. Pop-up showers and an isolated weak thunderstorm possible. Little if any rainfall at all, though. Highs near 70 degrees. Turning mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Scattered showers and isolated weak thunderstorms possible Sunday. While a brief downpour is possible, overall rainfall stays light. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Highs Sunday near 70 degrees. Dry overnight and lows into the 40s. Pop-up shower still possible early next week. Otherwise, mainly dry as high pressure builds into the region for midweek. Highs Monday near 70 degrees. Warmer midweek with temperatures closer to 80 degrees for afternoon highs. Chance for showers and rumbles of thunder as we end the workweek.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP UP SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP-UP SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 49

