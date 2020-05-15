Forecast Discussion 5/15/20 PM: Showers & t-storms Friday evening, drying out for early Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15TH: 43°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:45 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:23 PM

A cold front pushing through the region late day Friday bring showers and thunderstorms to the Twin Tiers through the evening hours. Potential for strong to severe thunderstorms with the biggest threats being damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. Timing for thunderstorms from 3-9 pm. Cold front moves through and lingering stray to isolated light showers continue through the overnight. Winds turning to out of the northwest for the overnight with patchy fog late and lows near 50 degrees.

A cool northwesterly wind into Saturday morning keeping mainly cloudy skies and isolated showers to sprinkles into the start of the day. Drier air continues to advect into the region, though, allowing for late day brings in cloud cover. Highs Saturday near 70 degrees. Increasing clouds Saturday night and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Models showing Sunday’s rainfall slower to move in. Waking up Sunday morning with increasing clouds. Turning cloudy by the afternoon with a few late day showers possible. Highs Sunday approaching 70 degrees. Rain likely Sunday night into early next week. Watching for the potential for heavy rainfall through early next week, especially Sunday night and Monday. Highs early next week into the 60s. Chance for showers continues Tuesday.

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY, AFTERNOON BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 69

SATURDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY BY LATE DAY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

