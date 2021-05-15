Forecast Discussion 5/15/21 PM: Few showers/iso. t-storm possible Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15th: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15th: 43°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:47 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:21 PM

Mostly to partly cloudy Saturday evening, turning mostly clear for the overnight. Temperatures cooling near 40 for overnight lows.

Building cloud cover Sunday morning, then a chance for scattered showers and isolated weak thunderstorms for the afternoon. While a brief downpour is possible, overall rainfall stays light. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Highs Sunday near 70 degrees. With the loss of daytime heating, shower activity comes to an end around sunset. Dry overnight and lows in the low to mid 40s.

Pop-up shower and isolated thunderstorm still possible Monday. Little if any rainfall at all, though. Otherwise, drying out for midweek as high pressure builds into the region. Highs Monday near 70 degrees. Warmer midweek with highs near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and rumbles of thunder as we end the workweek.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCTD. SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 44

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP-UP SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP-UP SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP-UP SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter