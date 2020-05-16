Forecast Discussion 5/16/20 AM: Mostly dry and seasonable weekend before a wet work week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 16TH: 70°

Friday we saw a cold front push through the Twin Tiers bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. Elmira-Corning Regional Airport picked up 1.06 inches of rain and clocked a wind gust of 47 mph as the storms moved through. Multiple reports of wind damage came in from our viewing area! Before the storms moved in we briefly reached a high temperature of 85 degrees. We have to go back to October 1st until we saw a temperature that high!

Saturday we start the day off in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. As we go through the morning, clouds will decrease in coverage. By the afternoon a high pressure builds into the region and the sun will shine. Saturday high temperatures will top out around 70. Seasonable for this time of year!

This weekend we are in between storm systems. The next one approaches us from the west on Sunday. Throughout the day Sunday, clouds begin to increase and we end the day with cloudy conditions. Temperatures again are seasonable, reaching 70 degrees. Models are slowing down the system even more, so expect a mostly dry Sunday with rain holding off until late day. Rain is likely Sunday night into Tuesday evening as this system is very slow to move. The potential exists for flooding as the ground is already saturated and heavy rainfall is expected. Models are in disagreement on how this system exits our region. If the system tracks north east, late week could stay cloudy and we keep the chance for showers. If it stays further south, we end the work week on a high note with partly cloudy skies and temperatures well into the 70s!

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY, AFTERNOON BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 70

SATURDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 42

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

