Forecast Discussion 5/16/21 PM: Warmer into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 16th: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 16th: 43°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:46 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:22 PM

Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms come to an end around sunset Sunday. Decreasing clouds, turning mostly clear for the overnight. Valley fog settles in. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Fog lifts Monday morning as temperatures begin to warm. Mostly to partly sunny heading into the afternoon. Isolated showers possible for the afternoon and evening, but any rainfall will have to fight a dry air mass. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure the main influence on our region midweek. Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday and plenty of sunshine with us Wednesday. Staying dry with highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Patchy fog possible overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance for showers and rumbles of thunder as we end the workweek and for next weekend.

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter