Forecast Discussion 5/17/21 PM: Staying dry into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 17th: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 17th: 44°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:24 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker through midweek. Decreasing clouds Monday evening, turning mainly clear for the overnight. Patchy valley fog develops late. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Fog lifts Tuesday morning as temperatures begin to warm. Plenty of sunshine with us throughout the afternoon and staying dry. Highs approaching 80 degrees, which is slightly above average for this time of the year. Mainly clear with patchy valley fog for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

High pressure keeping us dry Wednesday and allowing for another day of sunshine. Slightly warmer as temperatures reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s for afternoon highs. Moisture starts to increases as we end the workweek and for the weekend. Slight chance for showers Thursday, then a pop-up shower and thunderstorm possible during Friday afternoon and evening. Highs both days near 80 degrees. As moisture increase, humidity will also be on the rise heading into the weekend. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the weekend, but overall rainfall looking light. Highs Saturday and Sunday near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into early next week.

TUESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP-UP SHOWER & T-STORM

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

