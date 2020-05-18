Forecast Discussion 5/18/20 PM: Dry and seasonable midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 18TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 18TH: 44°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:25 PM

High pressure building in from the north will be in control of our weather through midweek. Drying out Monday night with partial clearing. Patchy fog and lows near 50 degrees.

Mid/high level clouds early Tuesday morning, then partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Staying dry and seasonable, highs near 70 degrees. High pressure continues to take hold of our weather overnight, leading to decreasing cloud cover. Lows Tuesday night near 40 degrees.

High pressure continues to be the main weather-maker both Wednesday and Thursday. Mid/high level clouds overhead both days and staying dry. Highs Wednesday near 70 degrees, then into the low to mid 70s for highs Thursday. Next disturbance moves in for the end of the workweek. Chance for showers returns Friday. Highs Friday near 70 degrees. Chance for showers continues Saturday with highs into the 70s. Stray to isolated showers possible Sunday and highs into the 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTIAL CLEARING. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 50

TUESDAY: AM PATCHY FOG, MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter