Forecast Discussion 5/19/20 PM: Staying dry & feeling pleasant through midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 19TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 19TH: 44°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:42 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:26 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker through midweek. Mid and high level clouds continue Tuesday evening and overnight. Staying dry and lows in the low to mid 40s.

Mid/high level clouds early Wednesday morning, then clearing skies through late day as high pressure continues to take hold. Staying dry and feeling pleasant, highs near 70 degrees. Clear through the overnight and cold. Lows Wednesday night in the mid to upper 30s. Some of our colder locations may see some patchy frost overnight.

High pressure continues to be the main weather-maker Thursday. Plenty of sunshine through the day and feeling comfortable. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 70s. Clouds begin to increase for the overnight and lows into the 40s. Next disturbance moves in for the end of the workweek. Chance for showers returns Friday, but rainfall looking to stay light. Highs Friday near 70 degrees. Chance for showers continues Saturday, again with rainfall staying light. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 70s. Stray to isolated showers possible Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs both days into the 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter