Forecast Discussion 5/19/21 PM: Mild end to the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 19th: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 19th: 44°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:25 PM

Upper-level moisture leading to mid and high-level clouds Wednesday evening and overnight. Still, we stay dry. Lows near 50 degrees. Patchy river valley fog possible late.

Increasing moisture as we end the workweek and for the weekend. Isolated shower and thunderstorm possible Thursday afternoon and early evening, but most staying dry. Otherwise, increasing mid and high-level clouds for the day. Highs into the low to mid 80s, then overnight lows near 60 degrees.

A pop-up shower and thunderstorm possible during Friday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Highs into the low to mid 80s, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. As moisture increases, humidity will also be on the rise heading into the weekend. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the weekend, best chance being on Sunday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs Saturday and Sunday near 80 degrees. Cooler Monday with highs near 70 degrees. Dry Monday, then chance for showers and thunderstorms again into midweek.

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP-UP SHOWER & T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

