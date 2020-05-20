Forecast Discussion 5/20/20 PM: Staying dry and feeling pleasant Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 20TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 20TH: 44°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:27 PM

*Frost Advisory in effect for Tioga County (Pa.) late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.*

High pressure the main weather-maker through midweek. Plenty of sunshine Wednesday and we stay clear through the overnight. No cloud cover combined with light winds sets the stage for temperatures to drop quickly overnight. Lows into the low to mid 30s with patchy frost possible.

High pressure continues to be the main weather-maker Thursday. Staying sunny through the day and feeling pleasant with low humidity. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 70s. Clouds begin to increase for the overnight and lows near 50 degrees.

Next disturbance moves in for the end of the workweek. Low pressure moving up from the south Friday. Turning mostly cloudy for the day with a chance for showers by late afternoon. Highs Friday into the low 70s, feeling a little more humid with more moisture moving into the region. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows Friday night into the mid to upper 50s.

Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms continues Saturday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with highs Saturday into the mid to upper 70s. Weak disturbance moving in from the west Sunday, but fighting high pressure to the east. Models showing rainfall holding off for the most part, but a stray showers can’t be completely ruled out Sunday into early next week. Highs continuing into the 70s through early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLEAR, WINDS CALM. PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE

LOW: 33

THURSDAY: SUNNY. PM INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter