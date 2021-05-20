Forecast Discussion 5/20/21 PM: Summer-like into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 20th: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 20th: 44°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:42 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:26 PM

Mid and high-clouds overhead Thursday evening and overnight. Dry weather continues. Temperatures cooling near 60 degrees for overnight lows.

Filtered sunshine continues Friday. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and early evening, but most again staying dry. Highs into the mid to upper 80s, above average for this time of the year. Staying dry for the overnight and lows near 60 degrees.

As moisture increases, humidity will also be on the rise for the weekend. Filtered sunshine continues Saturday with a pop-up shower and thunderstorm again possible through late day. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. Best chances for rainfall on Sunday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs near 80 degrees. Cooler Monday with highs near 70 degrees. Stray shower possible, but most staying dry. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns into midweek along with highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE POP-UP SHOWER & T-STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

MONDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

