Forecast Discussion 5/21/20 PM: Chance for showers returns Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 21ST: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 21ST: 44°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:28 PM

High pressure sliding east off the coast and low pressure slowly approaching the region. Mostly clear Thursday evening, then increasing clouds late. Lows near 50 degrees.

Next disturbance moves in for the end of the workweek. Low pressure moving up from the south Friday with increasing clouds from southwest to northeast through the early morning hours. Turning cloudy with a chance for light showers by late afternoon. Highs Friday into the low 70s, feeling muggy with more moisture moving into the region. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Downpour is possible, but overall rainfall amounts not a concern. Lows Friday night into the mid to upper 50s.

Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms continues Saturday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with highs Saturday into the low to mid 70s. Drying out for Saturday night and lows in the low to mid 50s. A weak disturbance moving in from the west Sunday, but fighting high pressure to the east. Models showing rainfall holding off for the most part, but stray showers can’t be completely ruled out. Best chances for rainfall into western NY for both Sunday and Monday. Turning summer-like with highs into mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 49

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

