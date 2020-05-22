Forecast Discussion 5/22/20 PM: Chance showers & iso. storms into Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 22ND: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 22ND: 45°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:40 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:29 PM

Next disturbance moves in for the end of the workweek. A slow moving area of low pressure moving up from the south Friday. Showers return by the late afternoon, moving from south to north across the Twin Tiers. Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms for the overnight. Slow moving rainfall, but overall rainfall amounts not a concern. Average rainfall from 0.50-1″ Friday night through Saturday. Areas of fog and lows Friday night into the mid to upper 50s.

Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms continues Saturday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with highs Saturday into the low to mid 70s. Feeling muggy with dew points into the upper 50s to low 60s. Drying out for Saturday night and lows in the mid to upper 50s. A weak disturbance moving in from the west for Sunday and Monday, but fighting high pressure to the east. Models showing rainfall holding off for the most part, but stray showers and isolated thunderstorms can’t be completely ruled out. Best chances for rainfall into western NY for both Sunday and Monday. Highs both Sunday and Monday into the mid to upper 70s. Turning summer-like by Tuesday with highs into the 80s through midweek. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORMS. AREAS OF FOG

LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter