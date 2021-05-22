Forecast Discussion 5/22/21 PM: Warm weather continues with rain ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 22nd: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 22nd: 45°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:28 PM

Saturday brought sunshine and some high level clouds. Not as warm as the last week, but we still have warmer than average temperatures. Until sunset on Saturday, there is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm which may linger into the early overnight. Above average temperatures continue into early this week with the low on Sunday morning around 60 degrees.

The chance for showers and storms continues as a cold front moves through on Sunday. 18 Storm Team will be keeping our eye on thunderstorms that may develop with the main risk for Sunday being potentially gusty winds and brief downpours. Sunday’s high will reach the mid 80’s, then overnight lows into the 50s. Monday will be cooler as the cold front has moved through with highs near the mid 70’s. An isolated shower is possible Monday, but most staying dry. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms midweek due to another front passing through along with highs back near the mid 80’s. After the cold front passes, temperatures dip down into the 70’s again for Thursday and Friday into Memorial Day weekend.

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 50

MONDAY: ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 77

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 77 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: ISOLATED SHOWER AND STORM POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

