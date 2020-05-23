Forecast Discussion 5/23/20 AM: Chance of showers and a cloudy Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 23RD: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 23RD:45°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:30 PM

After a quarter of an inch fell overnight Friday, Saturday starts off with showers around and mild temperatures in the low 60s. Clouds stay around all day and showers rotate in from the east. As the low pressure to our south continues to pull away from our region, expect gradual clearing from north to south Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday looks drier than Saturday. Expect a partly sunny sky most of the day and high temperatures in the 70s. Another round of showers is possible late in the day on Sunday but most activity should hold off until after sunset. We have a relatively nice Memorial day in store for us. We keep the chance for a shower or two but skies are partly sunny most of the day. High temperatures will climb into the 80s – kicking off a summer like workweek for us in the Twin Tiers.

Mid week we have a high pressure take over to our east. This will give us a southerly flow, bringing the heat and humidity with it. Temperatures on Tuesday soar into the 80s. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday can be expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. Humidity increases over these days as well. Starting Wednesday through the week expect high temperatures in the 80s and enough moisture to where we could see the chance for pop up showers and thunderstorms each afternoon – a textbook summer weather pattern.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter