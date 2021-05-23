Forecast Discussion 5/23/21 PM: Cloudy skies Sunday leading to sunshine Monday
AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 23rd: 72°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 23rd: 45°
SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:40 AM
SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:30 PM
Cloudy skies overnight Sunday with temperatures only dropping to 50. As a cold front moved through Sunday afternoon, rounds of scattered shows and storms moved through the area but most stayed dry. Monday will bring partly sunny skies with a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures reaching the low 70’s.
High pressure is moving into the area Monday before another front passes through Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures mid-week will also climb back into the high 80’s. As a warm front passes through Tuesday and Wednesday there is a chance for some showers. Thursday a cold front passes through the area and after the front passes, temperatures will drop back to at or slightly below average for the season leading into Memorial Day weekend.
MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 73 LOW: 55
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 83 LOW: 63
WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 88 LOW: 57
THURSDAY: SCATTERED CLOUDS
HIGH: 77 LOW: 46
FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 68 LOW: 48
SATURDAY: ISOLATED SHOWER AND STORM POSSIBLE.
HIGH: 69 LOW: 49
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 70 LOW: 49
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram