Forecast Discussion 5/24/21 PM: Chance showers & t-storms midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 24th: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 24th: 45°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:30 PM

Mainly dry start to the workweek with the exception of a few sprinkles into Monday evening. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Warm front moves into the region Tuesday. Increasing temperatures and dew points into the afternoon. Limited sunshine into the early afternoon, then a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms by late afternoon and early evening. While a brief downpour will be possible with any thunderstorm, overall rainfall staying light. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 70s, then overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Cold front Wednesday brings another round of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Conditions present for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm through late day. Main concerns with any thunderstorm that develops will be strong gusty winds, small hail and a brief downpour. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 80s. Cooler drier air works into the region in the wake of the cold front. Overnight lows into the 50s. Drying out Thursday with some sunshine returning. Highs near 70 degrees. Area of low pressure moves in Friday bringing another round of rain. Highs near 60 degrees. Showers may linger for the start of the weekend. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. Seasonable temperatures returning for Sunday and Memorial Day. Drying out with high pressure building into the region.

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN RETURNS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

