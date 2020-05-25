Forecast Discussion 5/25/20 PM: Summer-like week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 25TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 25TH: 46°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:32 PM

Summer heat combined with humidity Monday evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms, some of which strong to severe for the evening hours. Gusty winds and hail reported in the stronger cells along with frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Activity coming to an end after sunset, drying out for us tonight. We stay mild with lows in the low to mid 60s, patchy fog into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be near repeats of Monday’s weather. Summer-like conditions with temperatures near 90 degrees Tuesday and into the 80s for highs on Wednesday. With dew points into the 60s both days, this creates a humid environment with conditions favorable for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most will stay dry, though. Lows both Tuesday and Wednesday night in the low to mid 60s.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday with a few disturbances moving through the region. Limited sunshine both days, although, the more sunshine we see the better chances for thunderstorm development. Highs both days near 80 degrees, still feeling humid. A cold front moves through on Friday, leading to a cooler and more seasonable weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWER/ STORM EARLY. PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/ STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY SHOWER & ISOLATED T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: COOLER, COMFORTABLE, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 43

