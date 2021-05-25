Forecast Discussion 5/25/21 PM: Showers & thunderstorms likely Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 25th: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 25th: 46°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:31 PM

Warm front moving through the region late day Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms developing into the Finger Lakes and northern portions of the Southern Tier. Stronger thunderstorms in the Finger Lakes for the evening producing strong gusty winds, large hail and heavy rainfall. The rest of the Twin Tiers seeing isolated shower activity for the evening. Drying out for the overnight with decreasing clouds. Patchy fog and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Cold front moves into the region Wednesday, which will increase our chances for showers and thunderstorms. A stronger thunderstorm is possible for late morning and early afternoon. Main line of showers and thunderstorms pushes into Steuben County between 3-5 pm, then the line pushes east through sunset. Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Slight Risk (level 2, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorm development. Main concerns with any thunderstorm that develops will be strong gusty winds, large hail and a brief downpour. Main lines pushes through by sunset, then a stray shower or isolated thunderstorm possible early overnight. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 80s and feeling humid. Cooler and drier air works into the region in the wake of the cold front. Overnight lows into the lows to mid 50s.

Drying out Thursday with decreasing clouds through late day. Highs into the mid to upper 60s. Dry overnight and lows into the low to mid 40s. Area of low pressure moves in Friday bringing another round of rain. Highs into the 50s, well below average for this time of the year. Showers may linger into the early morning Saturday before drying out. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. Seasonable temperatures returning for Sunday and Memorial Day. Drying out with high pressure building into the region through early next week.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. RAIN RETURNS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

