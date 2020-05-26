Forecast Discussion 5/26/20 PM: Hot & humid this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 26TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 26TH: 46°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:33 PM

Summer heat combined with humidity Tuesday evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms, but most staying dry. Partly cloudy to mostly clear for the overnight. Light winds, limited cloud cover and dew points into the 60s set the stage for patchy fog development. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will be a near repeat of Tuesday’s weather. Summer-like conditions with temperatures into the low to mid 80s. With dew points into the 60s, this creates a humid environment with the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most will stay dry, though. Lows Wednesday night in the low to mid 60s.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will be on Thursday and Friday. Frontal system moving into the region increasing our cloud cover into Thursday morning. Chance for showers returns with embedded thunderstorms. Not expecting anything severe on Thursday, though. Highs near 80 degrees, still feeling humid. A cold front moves through on Friday. Any breaks in cloud cover in the morning/early afternoon will help thunderstorm development as the cold front moves through late day. Models showing the potential for a strong to severe thunderstorm, something to keep an eye on. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. Cooling down for the weekend in the wake of the cold front. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 70s, then into the 60s for highs Sunday. Lows both nights into the 40s. Lingering showers Saturday, otherwise, mainly dry weekend ahead.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. HUMID. ISOLATED SHOWER & T-STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWER & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER. COOLER & COMFORTABLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE. PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

MONDAY: ISO. SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

