Forecast Discussion 5/26/21 PM: Cooler and comfy Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 26th: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 26th: 46°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:32 PM

Cold front moving through the region Wednesday. Main lines pushes east of Bradford and Tioga (N.Y.) counties before 7pm, then a stray shower or isolated thunderstorm possible for the overnight. Otherwise, cooler and drier air works into the region in the wake of the cold front. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 50s.

Drying out Thursday with decreasing clouds through late day. Highs into the mid to upper 60s with a breezy northwest wind. Feeling comfortable with dew point temperatures dropping through the 40s. Building cloud cover overnight with a slight chance for a shower. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Area of low pressure moves in Friday bringing widespread rain to the Twin Tiers. Highs into the 50s, well below average for this time of the year. Showers may linger overnight and into the early morning Saturday before drying out. Friday night lows in the low to mid 40s. Drying out early Saturday morning with decreasing clouds. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. Warming trend continues into Memorial Day. Highs Sunday into the 60s, then near 70 degrees for Monday. Drying out with high pressure building into the region through early next week.

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. RAIN RETURNS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

