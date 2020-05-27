Forecast Discussion 5/27/20 PM: Chance for showers & thunderstorms to end the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 27TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 27TH: 46°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:34 PM

Increasing clouds Wednesday evening as southerly winds usher more moisture into the region. Humid and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog through late with a light shower possible.

Chance for showers increases for Thursday. Spotty showers for the day with an afternoon and evening thunderstorm possible. Not expecting anything severe, though. Rainfall amounts mainly under 0.25″. Limited sunshine and humid. Highs Thursday approaching 80 degrees. Scattered to isolated showers overnight and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Chance for spotty showers morning and early afternoon Friday. Best chances for rainfall will be late afternoon and evening, though, as a cold front moves into the region. A line of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms moves through into the evening. Strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall the biggest threats with any strong to severe thunderstorm that may develop. Highs Friday into the low to mid 80s. Chance for showers and lingering thunderstorms into the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Cold front moves through late Friday, providing some relief from the humidity for the weekend. Lingering shower Saturday with breaks in cloud cover. Highs Saturday into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Dry overnight and lows into the 40s. Cooler than average Sunday and Monday with highs into the 60s. Dry and breezy Sunday, then a light shower possible for Monday. Slightly warmer into midweek with a chance for showers continuing.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE SHOWERS. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS & FEW T-STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWER & T-STORMS LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: LINGERING SHOWER POSSIBLE. BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE, PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

